Camping Today by Lisi Cao, Yang Yixin and Dai Xianmin Wins Bronze in A' Art Supply Awards

Innovative Tent Calendar Design Recognized for Creativity and Practicality in Art Supplies Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of art supplies design, has announced Camping Today by Lisi Cao, Yang Yixin and Dai Xianmin as the Bronze winner in the Art and Stationery Supplies Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Camping Today design within the art supplies industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative creation.The Camping Today Tent Calendar design holds relevance for both the art supplies industry and potential customers. By aligning with current trends and needs in the market, such as the growing popularity of outdoor activities and DIY projects, this design offers practical benefits for users. Its innovative features and functionality contribute to advancing industry standards and practices, showcasing the potential for creativity and utility in art supplies design.Camping Today stands out in the market with its unique combination of a calendar and a DIY camping tent. The design incorporates a mini tent that can be assembled using iron rods and fabric, providing an engaging and fulfilling hands-on experience for users. The calendar also features a storage compartment within the tent's door, which can be pulled out like a drawer to store stationery and supplies. Additionally, a small pocket on the back of the calendar allows for convenient storage of calendar cards and work notes.The recognition of Camping Today by the A' Art and Stationery Supplies Design Award serves as motivation for the design team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ideas in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further creativity and excellence within the brand, fostering a culture of innovation and setting new standards for the art supplies industry as a whole.Team MembersCamping Today was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Creative Direction was led by Cao Lisi, while Art Direction was handled by Yang Yixin. The design process was a joint venture between Cao Lisi, Yang Yixin, and Yin Qiwen. Dai Xianmin oversaw the fabrication aspects, Huang Guanlan managed the project, and Sixi Printing took charge of the printing process.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lisi Cao, Yang Yixin and Dai XianminAs product developers and designers from China, Lisi Cao, Yang Yixin and Dai Xianmin bring brands to life by creating products destined to make their mark on the market. They excel in conducting thorough user research and leveraging data to analyze usability, consumer psychology, and target customer demographics. By combining this data-driven approach with their creative vision, they craft products that ignite purchasing power and consistently perform exceptionally well in the marketplace, generating significant sales.About Guangzhou JiYanWuShe Cultural Co., LtdGuangzhou JiYanWuShe Cultural Co., Ltd is a startup company composed of a team of designers, operating as a social media platform in China aimed at sharing outstanding creative designs. In addition to offering design services to brand enterprises, the company also produces and sells its own unique products, showcasing its commitment to innovation and creativity in the design industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel, ensuring they meet high standards of professional execution and have the potential to positively influence industry practices. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a design's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the competition attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing exceptional designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://competitionreviews.com

