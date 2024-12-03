Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2031, Report

The key player analyses in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market report include Bluehalo, CAE Inc.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market - By component, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market generated $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market based on component, drone type, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The software segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the fixed wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the military segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The civil and commercial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The key player analyses in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market report include
BlueHalo
CAE Inc.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
Havelsan A.S.
Indra Sistemas
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Leonardo S.P.A
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Quantum 3D
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Simlat UAS Simulation
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

