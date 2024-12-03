Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Expands Donation Options to Continue Success in Highway Safety

Preventable We need to get to our youth early, with proven, highway safety- educational tools! I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

AUADD, a 501ce highway safety charity, announces additional ways for individuals and corporations to support them using real estate donations.

This new option provides a unique opportunity for individuals and corporations to make a lasting impact and help us continue our success in educating teens on safe driving practices.” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a 501c3 charity dedicated to educating teens on highway safety, has announced their latest initiative to continue their success in promoting safe driving practices. Since 2003, AUADD has educated over 400,000 teens at the high school level, and now they are expanding their donation options to include real estate donations from both individuals and corporations.As an all-volunteer organization, AUADD relies on donations to fund their programs and initiatives. With the addition of real estate donations, they hope to further their reach and impact in promoting safe driving practices among teens. This new option allows individuals and corporations to make a tangible contribution to the cause and support AUADD's mission."We are thrilled to announce that AUADD is now able to accept real estate donations as a way to support our efforts in promoting highway safety," said William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President of AUADD. "This new option provides a unique opportunity for individuals and corporations to make a lasting impact and help us continue our success in educating teens on safe driving practices."AUADD's dedication to promoting highway safety has been recognized by numerous organizations and government agencies. Their programs have been proven to reduce the number of highway deaths involving teen drivers, making a significant impact on the safety of our roads. With the addition of real estate donations, AUADD hopes to continue their success and reach even more teens with their life-saving message.For more information on how to make a real estate donation to AUADD, please visit their website at Http://Auadd.org Or call 844-334-9300. Together, we can continue to make our roads safer for everyone.

