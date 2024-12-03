Smart Air Purifiers Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2032

Rise in awareness regarding effects of air pollution on human health and rise in disposable income.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Air Purifiers Market Analysis and Forecast (2023–2032)Allied Market Research released a report titled " 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Product Type (Dust Collector, Fume and Smoke, and Others), Technique (HEPA, TSS, UVGI, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global smart air purifiers market was valued at $5.47 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $17.66 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4972 Smart air purifiers are innovative devices designed to improve air quality by filtering pollutants and maintaining indoor humidity. Equipped with sensors and connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, these purifiers allow users to monitor and control air quality remotely through mobile applications.Key Factors Driving Market GrowthThe market's growth is driven by increasing concerns about air pollution and its impact on human health. Rising disposable incomes and advancements in technology, such as AI and nanotechnology, also contribute to the demand for smart air purifiers. However, fluctuating raw material prices and ozone emissions from certain purifier types pose challenges to market expansion.Segment HighlightsBy Product Type:The dust collectors segment led the market in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue. This dominance is expected to continue due to features such as high filtering efficiency and low maintenance costs. This segment is also projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.By Technique:HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration dominated the technique segment, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2022. Its ability to filter 99.5% of pollutants, including particles as small as 0.3 microns, makes it highly effective. The segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% through 2032.By End User:The residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing over two-thirds of the market revenue, owing to the demand for purifiers capable of filtering viruses, bacteria, and allergens. Meanwhile, the commercial segment is forecast to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.5% due to growing health concerns in workplaces and other commercial spaces.Regional InsightsNorth America dominated the global market in 2022, generating over one-third of total revenue due to industrialization and expansions by major players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, driven by infrastructure growth and rising demand in developing economies like India and China.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4972 Leading Market PlayersProminent companies in the smart air purifiers market include Coway Co., Ltd., Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Xiaomi Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on strategies like product innovation, business expansion, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence.

