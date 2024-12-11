A New Drug-Free, Non-Surgical Approach to Chronic Back Pain Sufferers
New Healthcare Technology is Bringing Hope to Chronic Pain Sufferers. Could This Be The Solution Millions Have Been Waiting For?
Dr. John Zielonka, author of "Low Back Pain is Not a Life Sentence" and one of Canada’s leading experts in non-surgical chronic pain treatment, has introduced a groundbreaking method: the Neuro-Spinal Restoration Program. At its core is a patented technology known as Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression, currently available in just 12 clinics worldwide. This advanced treatment combines simultaneous true spinal decompression and Class 4 deep tissue laser therapy with a comprehensive 7-step protocol aimed at addressing all root causes of chronic back pain.
The results have been remarkable, offering renewed hope to patients who had exhausted traditional treatments. Dr. Zielonka has successfully treated thousands of cases—including conditions like disc herniations, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and failed back surgery—with no serious adverse reactions and at a fraction of the cost of surgery. In some cases, patients have even experienced reversal of their conditions as demonstrated by clinical case studies, without the need for medications or invasive procedures.
"What we do know is that we are changing lives and saving lives,” says Dr. Zielonka. Among his patients are individuals who had considered Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program due to their unbearable pain. To date, five of these patients have been able to reclaim their lives and are now off the MAID list. Similar results are being seen at the 12 clinics across Canada and the United States. that utilize Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression.
Dr. Zielonka emphasizes that every journey begins with a comprehensive consultation and examination to determine candidacy for the program which typically lasts 8 - 12 weeks, with patients traveling from as far as 10 hours away to seek this life-changing treatment.
This innovative approach has the potential to reduce human suffering and ease the financial burden on healthcare systems globally.
Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Restoration - Dr. John Zielonka Ottawa ON Canada
