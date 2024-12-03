Arctic Wolf Recognized on the 2024 Fortune Future 50 List for its Sustained and Continued Business Growth

Cybersecurity leader’s growth powered by demand for the Arctic Wolf Aurora™ Platform

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced it has been named to the 2024 Fortune Future 50, a comprehensive list of global companies with elite long-term growth prospects.

Arctic Wolf’s inclusion on the list underscores how the company continues to prove its place as a leading technology innovator that is redefining the cybersecurity market. As organizations worldwide grapple with both an intensified threat landscape and a persistent cybersecurity talent shortage, more than 7,000 organizations globally now rely on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform to make cybersecurity work within their operations.

Powered by its open-XDR architecture and Alpha AI™ technologies, the Aurora Platform is engineered to deliver positive security outcomes at scale. Each week, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes over seven trillion security events—delivering transformative noise reduction that turns thousands of daily security alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket for customers each day.

To identify the Future 50, Boston Consulting Group examined more than 2,800 publicly traded companies with at least $5 billion in market value as well as more than 170 privately held firms with at least $1 billion in funding since inception. The ranking is based on a vitality score for each company. The vitality score comprises 24 factors, selected for their ability to predict long term sales growth. The factors are grouped into 4 main dimensions: Strategy; Technology; Talent; and Culture.

Arctic Wolf continues to strengthen its position as a leading technology company, shaping the security operations market through innovative expansions and advancements, including the recent launches of the Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment and Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence. With a global workforce of over 2,600 employees, the company operates five Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and remains committed to growth through strategic investments, such as the opening of a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru and the expansion of its channel partner community to more than 2,000 partners worldwide.

“Being named to the Fortune Future 50 list is a testament to Arctic Wolf’s visionary leadership in the cybersecurity industry and the growing global demand for security operations platforms that deliver comprehensive and effective outcomes for organizations of all sizes,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “With the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, we’re solving security challenges at scale like never before, delivering innovative solutions that unify security tools and streamline operations. This recognition is a reflection of our ability to help organizations of all sizes build future-ready security strategies on their journey to end cyber risk.”

