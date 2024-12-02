Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,319 in the last 365 days.

City of Lawrence announces transition to new domain name

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce that it will transition its official website from www.lawrenceks.org to www.lawrenceks.gov. This change will go live on January 5, 2026, following a year-long transition period to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for all users.

“The switch from .org to .gov is necessary for several reasons,” said Chief Technology Officer Brian Thomas. “The biggest reason is that .gov domains are managed and controlled by federal authorities, making them more secure and significantly harder to spoof. This provides an extra layer of protection for residents accessing city services online.”

Why the Change? 

The transition to a .gov domain underscores the City of Lawrence’s commitment to increasing the security, trust, and accessibility of its digital presence. Key benefits include:

  • Enhanced Security: The .gov domain is federally managed, ensuring strict eligibility requirements and making it a trusted source for government services and information.
  • Improved Searchability: Users will more easily find official city resources online, reducing confusion with non-governmental entities.
  • Stronger Public Confidence: A .gov domain assures residents and businesses that they are accessing an authentic City of Lawrence site.

A Thoughtful Transition 

To minimize disruptions, the City is implementing a robust year-long transition plan focused on both internal and external audiences. Key elements include:

  • Email Forwarding: All emails sent to current @lawrenceks.org addresses will automatically forward to the new @lawrenceks.gov addresses throughout 2025.
  • Communication Campaigns: The City will launch targeted outreach efforts to keep residents, businesses, and community partners informed and prepared for the change.

“We are taking every step to ensure this transition is seamless for our residents and partners,” said Thomas. “The move to .gov marks an important milestone in strengthening the City’s digital integrity and service delivery.”

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department website and team email addresses will also transition to .gov on the same timeline as the City’s transition.

For more information about the transition, please visit lawrenceks.org/domain-transition or contact the City’s Information Technology Department at ITAdmin@lawrenceks.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City of Lawrence announces transition to new domain name

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more