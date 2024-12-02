City of Lawrence announces transition to new domain name

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce that it will transition its official website from www.lawrenceks.org to www.lawrenceks.gov. This change will go live on January 5, 2026, following a year-long transition period to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for all users.

“The switch from .org to .gov is necessary for several reasons,” said Chief Technology Officer Brian Thomas. “The biggest reason is that .gov domains are managed and controlled by federal authorities, making them more secure and significantly harder to spoof. This provides an extra layer of protection for residents accessing city services online.”

Why the Change?

The transition to a .gov domain underscores the City of Lawrence’s commitment to increasing the security, trust, and accessibility of its digital presence. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Security: The .gov domain is federally managed, ensuring strict eligibility requirements and making it a trusted source for government services and information.

Improved Searchability: Users will more easily find official city resources online, reducing confusion with non-governmental entities.

Stronger Public Confidence: A .gov domain assures residents and businesses that they are accessing an authentic City of Lawrence site.

A Thoughtful Transition

To minimize disruptions, the City is implementing a robust year-long transition plan focused on both internal and external audiences. Key elements include:

Email Forwarding: All emails sent to current @lawrenceks.org addresses will automatically forward to the new @lawrenceks.gov addresses throughout 2025.

Communication Campaigns: The City will launch targeted outreach efforts to keep residents, businesses, and community partners informed and prepared for the change.

“We are taking every step to ensure this transition is seamless for our residents and partners,” said Thomas. “The move to .gov marks an important milestone in strengthening the City’s digital integrity and service delivery.”

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department website and team email addresses will also transition to .gov on the same timeline as the City’s transition.

For more information about the transition, please visit lawrenceks.org/domain-transition or contact the City’s Information Technology Department at ITAdmin@lawrenceks.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

