Rakovina Therapeutics Increases Private Placement Offering to $3.0 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV, the “Company” or “Rakovina Therapeutics”) a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies is pleased to announce that its previously announced private placement has been further upsized up to $3 million, based on strong indications of interest from potential investors in the financing.

The Offering is structured as units priced at $0.06 each, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase a common share. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share, exercisable for a period of 24 months. Rakovina retains the right to accelerate the warrant exercise period if the 20-day volume-weighted average price of its shares exceeds $0.30.

The Company plans to use the proceeds to continue the discovery and advancement of novel cancer treatments by leveraging collaborations with two proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms: the Deep Docking™ AI platform and the Variational AI Enki™ Platform. The Company also plans to continue the development of its kt-3000 series through collaborations and partnerships with biotech and pharma companies.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units will be sold on a non-brokered “private placement” basis in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and under applicable exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements and the securities will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

