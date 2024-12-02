Talonvest Capital Secures $41,250,000 Million Bridge Loan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with its long-standing client, 1784 Holdings, are pleased to announce the closing of a $41,250,000 bridge loan from a REIT for a state-of-the-art, Class-A, storage property. The 132,242 net rentable square foot facility is 99% climate controlled and is located at 420 S. San Gabriel Blvd. in densely populated San Gabriel, CA.

The bridge loan included a 3-year term with two extension options and full-term interest-only payments. Loan proceeds will be used to pay off existing construction debt, fund necessary reserves to achieve physical and economic stabilization, and cover all loan-related costs. Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings commented, "Talonvest always delivers exceptional capital solutions and service, and that is the reason we continue to entrust them with our business. Their extensive lender relationships and loan execution are unmatched by any other firm.”

The Talonvest team representing 1784 Holdings on this assignment included Jim Davies, Britt Taylor Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116ad5df-deb0-4e96-acef-73f8b54cc6c6.

1784 Holdings San Gabriel, CA

