Steel Reef Announces Special Dividend

Calgary, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef”) is pleased to announce the declaration of a special dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. The dividend is considered to be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a Canadian company that gathers and redistributes wasted emissions to deliver the energy that powers our lives.​ From our Saskatchewan roots, we have grown into a dominant player in the energy transition, powering homes, communities and industries dedicated to reducing emissions and powering potential. Steel Reef is steadfast in our commitment to deliver even more impact tomorrow than we do today. Learn more at steelreef.ca .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature, including with respect to the election of directors and management appointments and the anticipated benefit to the Company, including expectations regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on potential investments and increase value for investors. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or are not statements of historical fact should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steel Reef to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and Steel Reef undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.

