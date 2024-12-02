Embrace the Holiday Magic in The Bahamas

Island Focus: Grand Bahama Island

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the chill of winter descends upon much of the northern hemisphere, The Bahamas emerges as a beacon of warmth and joy, inviting travelers to trade in their coats for bathing suits and the hustle of city life for the serene rhythm of island time. This archipelago, known for its crystal-clear waters and endless sunshine, becomes an even more enchanting destination during the holiday season.

Here’s what’s new and upcoming for those considering The Bahamas for their December getaway:

New Routes

American Airlines Increases Connectivity - Starting December 5, 2024, American Airlines will launch additional flights to The Bahamas, offering more direct options from U.S. cities, increasing accessibility to this tropical paradise for holiday travelers: Daily nonstop service from Chicago to Nassau Daily nonstop service from Dallas-Fort Worth to Nassau

Delta Airlines - Beginning December 21, 2024, and running through April 12, 2025, Delta Airlines will relaunch its weekly nonstop service from Detroit to Nassau. This seasonal route connects Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). As the only nonstop flight between these cities, this service provides travelers from the metro Detroit area and the Great Lakes region of the upper Midwest with a seamless connection to The Islands of The Bahamas.

Events

Authentically Bahamian Christmas Festival (December 17 – 18): Experience an authentic Bahamian Christmas festival in Pompey Square in the heart of downtown Nassau. Enter “Claussville” and be transported to a holiday wonderland featuring the rhythmic sounds of Bahamian Christmas music performed by school choirs, indigenous dance, drama acts, a Bahamian Ornament Competition and of course, Junkanoo, a dazzling parade of music, costume and dance. The sale of handmade craft and native dishes will provide visitors with a special opportunity to find unique Bahamian souvenirs and sample delectable local culinary delights.

New Year’s Eve Party at Atlantis & Baha Mar (December 31 – January 1 ): Bid farewell to the year in style at the New Year’s Eve Party at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort and Baha Mar Resort. Both properties turn into a playground of light and sound, with live music that will get your feet moving, gourmet options that tantalize your taste buds, and fireworks that paint the sky in celebration.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Andros Beach Club – Save $1,000 During Christmas Week : This Christmas, make memories that last a lifetime at Andros Beach Club. Stay in a luxurious oceanfront 3-bedroom villa and save $1,000, plus enjoy a FREE snorkeling trip for the whole family. This special offer is the perfect way to experience the beauty of Andros Island in The Bahamas – relax, explore and celebrate the holiday season in paradise. Travel window is December 19-26, 2025.

Recent Happenings and Upcoming Openings

South Bimini Airport Expansion : This expansion will enhance connectivity to the serene and culturally rich Bimini Islands. The first phase, an investment of $30 million which comprises airside and terminal improvements to enable international commercial traffic, is underway.

Island Focus: Grand Bahama Island

A Cultural and Natural Haven

Grand Bahama Island, the northernmost island in The Bahamas, is renowned for its pristine beaches, such as Lucayan Beach, and its proximity to the United States, making it a quick escape (via plane or boat) to paradise. Known for its natural beauty, including the underwater caves of Lucayan National Park and the botanical Garden of The Groves, it’s also a hub for eco-tourism with initiatives like coral farming at Coral Vita.

Travel to Grand Bahama is facilitated by direct flights from major U.S. cities, with American Airlines adding more routes beginning on December 5, 2024, or by ferry from Florida. The island offers a mixture of adventure and relaxation with activities like diving, snorkeling, and deep-sea fishing, alongside cultural experiences in Freeport and Port Lucaya, where you can enjoy shopping, dining and nightlife.

Looking forward, the island is set to expand its tourism with:

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key : Opening in July 2025, featuring Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only area, and a range of dining options celebrating Bahamian cuisine.

: Opening in July 2025, featuring Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only area, and a range of dining options celebrating Bahamian cuisine. Bluewater Lucayan Resort & Marina: A forthcoming development with a condo-hotel, marina, and luxury amenities, enhancing the island’s appeal to yachting enthusiasts and luxury travelers.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this December. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.

###

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

