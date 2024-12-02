The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a distribution of $.04 per share on the company’s common stock on December 31, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 17, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be December 17th.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund’s website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2024, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $20 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com

