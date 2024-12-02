12/2/24 – FERAL PIG SPECIAL HUNT ANNOUNCED ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FERAL PIG SPECIAL HUNT ANNOUNCED ON HAWAIʻI ISLAND

December 2, 2024

HILO, Hawaiʻi — A feral pig special hunt with dogs is now open in two zones:

The Puʻu Mali Restoration Area portion of Unit A, Mauna Kea Game Management Area and Forest Reserve, excluding the central safety zone of that area.

The Kaʻohe Restoration Area of Unit G, Kaʻohe Game Management Area and Restoration Area.

During the general game bird hunting season (November 2, 2024 – January 25, 2025), pig hunting is only allowed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays (excluding state/federal holidays). The other days of the week are reserved for bird hunting. After bird season, the hunt will take place every day through February 28, 2025.

The use of dogs with rifles or knives is permitted in both areas. No shotguns are allowed during this special hunt. There is no bag limit for pigs and no limit on hunter group size or number of dogs. Questions can be directed to the DOFAW Hilo office in person or by calling 808-974-4221.

For more information and to review the full announcement:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2024/11/PuuMali_Kaohe_RA_SpecialHunt_Announcement-FINAL.pdf

