Secretary of State’s Division of Elections Announces Record Turnout, Certification of Nov. 5 Results

December 2, 2024

A record-breaking 3.08 million Tennesseans voted in the Nov. 5 Presidential Election, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Division of Elections announced today. More than 2.13 million votes were cast in person during the early voting period, which also sets a new high.  The previous records for overall and early voting turnout were set in 2020.

“For months, we have prepared for what was expected to be a robust voter turnout for the Nov. 5 Presidential Election,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are encouraged by the record number of voters who cast a ballot and let their voices be heard, and we hope to see turnout continue to trend upward in future election cycles.”

Secretary Hargett met today with Gov. Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to certify the results of the Nov. 5 Presidential Election. Donald J. Trump and JD Vance will receive Tennessee’s eleven electoral votes for President and Vice President, having received 1,966,865 votes across the state. Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz received 1,056,265 votes.

“We sincerely appreciate our local election administrators, their staff, and poll workers for their dedication and preparation for this historic election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Achieving this new record would not have been possible without Tennesseans stepping up to staff this election.”

Official results from the Nov. 5 Presidential Election are now available on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.tn.gov/elections/results. The Secretary of State’s office is your trusted source for all election-related information. Visit GoVoteTN.gov for more details.

