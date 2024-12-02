Iris Energy Limited Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. December 6, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Iris Energy Limited ("Iris Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IREN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between June 20, 2023 and July 11, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Iris Energy investors have until December 6, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

Iris Energy has positioned itself as a “leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI, and beyond.”

The class action lawsuit against Iris Energy claims that the defendants, during the Class Period, made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the company had exaggerated its prospects related to data centers and high-performance computing. This was primarily due to significant issues at Iris Energy’s site in Childress County, Texas.

Additionally, the lawsuit asserts that on July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report titled “Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): A Prius at the Grand Prix.” Following the release of this report, Iris Energy's stock price reportedly dropped by over 15%, as noted in the complaint.

