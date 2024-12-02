Optinose to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531

