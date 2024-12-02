Submit Release
Optinose to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

