IPG Photonics Completes Acquisition of CleanLASER

Acquisition Accelerates IPG Entry Into Growing Laser Cleaning Solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clean-Lasersysteme GmbH (cleanLASER), a leader in laser cleaning systems. The purchase of cleanLaser strengthens IPG’s global position in high-precision laser systems for cleaning applications by bringing additional know-how, complementary market exposure, and product and technology synergies.

“The acquisition of cleanLaser aligns with IPG's strategic focus on expanding into promising new markets and applications. This move further differentiates our business by enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that provide customers with cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional industrial processes,” said Dr. Mark Gitin IPG Photonics’ Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of the entire IPG team I want to welcome the cleanLaser team to IPG Photonics and look forward to working closely with them.”

Founded in 1997 and based in Herzogenrath, Germany, cleanLASER is a leader and pioneer in expanding the usage of lasers for industrial cleaning, with an installed base of approximately 2,000 systems worldwide and approximately $30 million in annual revenue. The company serves a broad range of customers across the automotive, industrial, aerospace, medical, food, and other markets.

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4713

efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.