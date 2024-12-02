OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Educational and Networking Events at 20th Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

Continues IPOS Corporate Partnership as Emerald-Level Sponsor

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced plans to host educational and networking events at IPOS and its continued support of the event as an Emerald-Level sponsor. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA), is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons. Over 500 pediatric orthopedic surgeons are registered to attend the meeting from December 3-7, in Orlando, Florida.

“This year marks the 20th Annual IPOS meeting, and I couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with this surgical society, and our participation in this meeting,” said David Bailey, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “IPOS is a great educational opportunity for early career surgeons, and our team is excited to connect with customers and share hands-on learning experiences with our new and innovative products. I’m especially excited to introduce our new Enabling Technology division as well as highlight all the great work we are doing in non-operative care through OPSB Specialty Bracing.”

In addition to the exhibition booths (#1 - 3), wherein the Company will highlight their full suite of products, and feature its new Enabling Technology division with 7D, 3-D Side and the new Specialty Bracing division (OPSB), the Company is hosting several educational experiences for surgeons and other allied health professionals. OrthoPediatrics IPOS 2024 Events include:

Pre-course

Innovation – Bringing Creative Solutions from Ideas to Reality

Tuesday, December 3, 2024, 6:30 – 7:45pm ET

Industry Spotlight Sessions

Rigid Tibial Nailing in the Skeletally Immature Patient: What We’ve Learned So Far

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 10:35am ET

The Future is Bioresorbable: Innovative Implant Materials in Pediatrics

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 4:05pm ET

Launching Your Surgical Career: Essential Steps to Start Strong

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 4:05pm ET

Is it Possible to Minimize Spica Cast Usage?

Thursday, December 5, 2024, 10:35am ET

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

