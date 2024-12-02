NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ NobleCon20 Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be meeting in one-on-one and group meetings with investors registered to attend the event.

A link to the associated materials can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com .

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

