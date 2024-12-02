Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 311,515 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.9201.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 25.54% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 255 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before December 20, 2024.

For more information, please contact your financial advisor, reach out to Artemis Investment Management’s Investor Relations at (647) 494‐0338, email us at info@artemisfunds.ca, or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

