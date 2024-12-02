Certara Showcases 2024 Research Wins With Over 100 Papers Published

The company celebrates the 12 scientists included in the Stanford/Elsevier top 2% cited researchers list

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today showcases its impact on research by celebrating more than 100 publications secured in 2024 as well as the 12 Certara scientists included on the 2024 Stanford/Elsevier list, which highlights the top 2% of the most cited scientists across the globe.

Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Ranking

Now in its 7th iteration, the Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Ranking list includes the top and most-cited researchers globally in 22 scientific disciplines and 174 sub-disciplines and encompasses standardized data on citations, h-index, and a wide range of bibliometric indicators. The following Certara researchers appeared on Elsevier’s top 2% of the world’s most-cited researchers list in 2024, highlighting recent and career-long impacts.

Amin Rostami-Hodjegan, Chief Scientific Officer at Simcyp

Frederic Bois, Senior Scientific Advisor & Head of Mechanistic Modelling

Hannah Jones, Senior Vice President, Head of Simcyp PBPK Modelling Services

Hugo Geerts, Head of QSP Neurosciences

Khaled Abduljalil, Senior Principal Scientist at Simcyp

Karen Rowland-Yeo, Senior Vice President, Client & Regulatory Strategy

Masoud Jamei, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Simcyp

Piet H van der Graaf, Senior Vice President and Head of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology

Patrick Smith, President of Certara Drug Development Solutions

Rajesh Krishna, Distinguished Scientist, Drug Development Science

Stephen Duffull, Senior Scientific Advisor

Trevor Johnson, Principal Scientist at Simcyp

"Certara is a science-driven organization, and our scientists are world leaders in their fields. Our clients rely on us to deliver advanced biosimulation software and the expert advice needed to interpret results for optimal strategic decision-making,” said William Feehery, CEO, Certara.

2024 Publications

Certara scientists and publications span the entire drug discovery and development process from early discovery through clinical, regulatory, and post-approval. Key highlights and trends evident in 2024 publications are grouped into two primary categories below.

Value and Impact of Biosimulation Strategies and Execution in Drug Development

Pediatric oncology drug development and dosage optimization

Mechanistic modeling’s impact on first-in-human dose predictions and clinical validations thereof

Exposure-Response Analyses to Inform Dosing Considerations and Labeling

Impact of physiologically-based pharmacokinetics (PBPK) modeling on Global Health

The role of pharmacometrics in understanding Variability in Clinical Trials

Extended Model-Informed Drug Development: Beyond Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approval

Best practices for implementing technologies that streamline drug submission and approval processes

Diversity in Clinical Trial Enrollment and meeting requirements of the FDA Diversity Action Plan

Using real-world data to inform clinical patient management and treatment guidelines for COVID-19

Unlocking the Synergies of Generative AI in Regulatory Writing

Preventing chaos: The Critical Role of the Submission Lead

To learn more about Certara’s publications, please visit: www.certara.com/resources/publication

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

