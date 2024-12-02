Certara Showcases 2024 Research Wins With Over 100 Papers Published
The company celebrates the 12 scientists included in the Stanford/Elsevier top 2% cited researchers list
RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today showcases its impact on research by celebrating more than 100 publications secured in 2024 as well as the 12 Certara scientists included on the 2024 Stanford/Elsevier list, which highlights the top 2% of the most cited scientists across the globe.
Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Ranking
Now in its 7th iteration, the Stanford/Elsevier's Top 2% Scientist Ranking list includes the top and most-cited researchers globally in 22 scientific disciplines and 174 sub-disciplines and encompasses standardized data on citations, h-index, and a wide range of bibliometric indicators. The following Certara researchers appeared on Elsevier’s top 2% of the world’s most-cited researchers list in 2024, highlighting recent and career-long impacts.
- Amin Rostami-Hodjegan, Chief Scientific Officer at Simcyp
- Frederic Bois, Senior Scientific Advisor & Head of Mechanistic Modelling
- Hannah Jones, Senior Vice President, Head of Simcyp PBPK Modelling Services
- Hugo Geerts, Head of QSP Neurosciences
- Khaled Abduljalil, Senior Principal Scientist at Simcyp
- Karen Rowland-Yeo, Senior Vice President, Client & Regulatory Strategy
- Masoud Jamei, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Simcyp
- Piet H van der Graaf, Senior Vice President and Head of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology
- Patrick Smith, President of Certara Drug Development Solutions
- Rajesh Krishna, Distinguished Scientist, Drug Development Science
- Stephen Duffull, Senior Scientific Advisor
- Trevor Johnson, Principal Scientist at Simcyp
"Certara is a science-driven organization, and our scientists are world leaders in their fields. Our clients rely on us to deliver advanced biosimulation software and the expert advice needed to interpret results for optimal strategic decision-making,” said William Feehery, CEO, Certara.
2024 Publications
Certara scientists and publications span the entire drug discovery and development process from early discovery through clinical, regulatory, and post-approval. Key highlights and trends evident in 2024 publications are grouped into two primary categories below.
Value and Impact of Biosimulation Strategies and Execution in Drug Development
- Pediatric oncology drug development and dosage optimization
- Mechanistic modeling’s impact on first-in-human dose predictions and clinical validations thereof
- Exposure-Response Analyses to Inform Dosing Considerations and Labeling
- Impact of physiologically-based pharmacokinetics (PBPK) modeling on Global Health
- The role of pharmacometrics in understanding Variability in Clinical Trials
- Extended Model-Informed Drug Development: Beyond Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approval
Best practices for implementing technologies that streamline drug submission and approval processes
- Diversity in Clinical Trial Enrollment and meeting requirements of the FDA Diversity Action Plan
- Using real-world data to inform clinical patient management and treatment guidelines for COVID-19
- Unlocking the Synergies of Generative AI in Regulatory Writing
- Preventing chaos: The Critical Role of the Submission Lead
To learn more about Certara’s publications, please visit: www.certara.com/resources/publication
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.
