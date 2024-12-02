Wabash Extends Partnership with Goodyear as Preferred Tire Supplier for Trailers

Agreement enhances tire service access for Wabash customers through Goodyear’s extensive service network

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced the renewal of its strategic agreement with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), one of the world’s largest tire companies. This agreement reinforces Goodyear’s position as the preferred tire supplier for Wabash's van, tank and platform trailers, and provides Wabash customers with full-service tire management support.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Goodyear,” said Richard Mansilla, vice president, global supply chain at Wabash. “This agreement strengthens our supply chain with a premium brand, enhances customer support and contributes to the continued growth of the Wabash ecosystem. We look forward to building on our shared commitment to industry innovation and exceptional service.”

Goodyear has been a trusted supplier to Wabash for more than 15 years, playing a key role in supporting its trailer product lines as Wabash has expanded its equipment offering. This renewal leverages Goodyear’s extensive network of company-owned locations and dealerships, helping enable streamlined tire management and service access for Wabash customers and increased uptime and operational efficiency.

“Goodyear's collaboration with Wabash underscores our combined focus to deliver high-quality, innovative products and seamless, end-to-end services to van, tank and platform trailer customers,” said Joe Burke, vice president of Goodyear’s North America Commercial business. “We are excited to continue advancing solutions that enhance the Wabash customer experience and help ensure they carry their cargo with confidence.”

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

