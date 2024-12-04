Image Line Painting Acquires Calgary Pro Painting to Expand Services in Calgary Market

Image Line Painting acquires Calgary Pro Painting, boosting its services and solidifying its position in Calgary's residential and commercial painting market.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Line Painting, a professional painting contractor based in Calgary, Alberta, has announced the acquisition of Calgary Pro Painting. This strategic move marks a significant step in strengthening Image Line Painting’s presence in the Calgary market, broadening its range of painting services for both residential and commercial clients.

With over 15 years of experience, Image Line Painting Calgary specializes in interior and exterior painting projects, serving Calgary and its surrounding areas, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, and Okotoks. The company’s expertise includes painting a variety of surfaces such as wood, stucco, and metal, as well as specialized services like cabinet refinishing and deck staining. The acquisition of Calgary Pro Painting aligns with Image Line Painting’s commitment to providing high-quality painting solutions and further enhances its ability to meet diverse client needs.

The newly integrated services will include expanded resources and expertise, ensuring that customers benefit from the combined strengths of both companies. Calgary Pro Painting, known for its reliable painting solutions, brings additional talent and experience to the table, complementing Image Line Painting’s established reputation for meticulous preparation, property protection, and attention to detail.

“This acquisition represents an important milestone for Image Line Painting Calgary,” a spokesperson for the company said. “By joining forces with Calgary Pro Painting, we’re better positioned to serve our clients with an even broader range of services while maintaining our focus on quality and customer satisfaction.”

Image Line Painting is committed to maintaining high standards in its operations, including the use of top-quality materials and professional-grade equipment. The company’s emphasis on communication and spotless clean-up ensures a seamless experience for its clients.

The acquisition is expected to provide increased opportunities for both teams while supporting the local Calgary economy. It also underscores the growing demand for professional painting services in the region, as homeowners and businesses alike seek reliable solutions for enhancing their spaces.

For more information on Image Line Painting Calgary and its expanded services following the acquisition, visit their website or contact their team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.