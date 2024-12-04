TISHA VACULIN ANNOUNCED AS CEO OF R.C. ROCKEFELLER ENTERTAINMENT

Acclaimed Actress, Producer, and Industry Leader Gears Up for Major Projects

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tisha Vaculin, an acclaimed actress with experience in film and television, is embracing a bold new chapter in her career. Recently named CEO of R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment, Vaculin will also serve as a producer and actor on three major projects the company is developing, slated for release between 2025 and 2027.From her beginnings as the winner of Seventeen Magazine's model contest in 1993, Vaculin has built an impressive career that includes standout roles in I Really Hate My Ex and Fashion House, as well as beloved appearances in Disney Channel’s Return to Halloweentown and High School Musical. Known for her versatility and dedication, she has become a respected figure in Hollywood, captivating audiences with her talent and authenticity.“It’s an honor to step into this leadership role at R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment,” Vaculin shared. “Our upcoming projects represent bold storytelling and creative innovation, and I’m thrilled to be a part of them as both CEO and an artist.”In addition to her new leadership role, Vaculin will be starring in the upcoming film Stem, set to begin filming in mid-2025. As an actress, she continues to draw inspiration from her mentor Troy Byer and admires Reese Witherspoon as a role model for balancing artistry and entrepreneurship.Off-screen, Vaculin is passionate about connecting with nature and giving back to her community. Whether she’s fishing in remote locales, swimming with seals in Mexico, or mentoring aspiring talent, she embodies her philosophy of embracing individuality and living with purpose.As a leader in both her craft and business, Vaculin remains committed to empowering others. “This is your life,” she says. “Love yourself, embrace what you’ve been given. Follow your dreams and go take that trip you’ve been saying you want to take.”With her enthusiasm, strategic vision for R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment, and exciting upcoming projects, Tisha Vaculin is poised to leave an even greater mark on the entertainment industry in the years to come.For interviews, media inquiries, or more information about R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment and its upcoming projects, please contact us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.