Mayor Bowser Announces Holiday Safety Initiatives and Encourages DC to Shop Local

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Director Rosemary Suggs-Evans of the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela A. Smith encouraged holiday shoppers to shop local and highlighted steps MPD is taking to enhance their presence in shopping corridors throughout the holidays.



“We saw lots of shoppers out last week and over the weekend supporting our local businesses, and we want to continue that support throughout the holiday season,” said Mayor Bowser. “I know the community and our businesses appreciate MPD’s increased presence in our shopping corridors. We’ve worked together as a community over the past year to drive down crime, and we want to carry that momentum into 2025.”



Over the next several weeks, MPD recruit officers will be deployed to key commercial corridors to increase visibility and engage with community members and businesses. This holiday safety initiative comes as crime is down in nearly every major category, with a nearly 40% reduction in robbery, an over 50% reduction in armed carjacking, and an 11% reduction in property crimes.



“As we enter one of the busiest seasons of the year, the Metropolitan Police Department is focused on ensuring our residents and visitors to the District of Columbia can enjoy all the city has to offer while also being safe,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “I encourage everyone to stay alert and take small steps to protect themselves, like securing packages quickly, using MPD’s Safe Exchange Zones for online purchases, and keeping valuables out of sight.”



Shoppers are reminded that Amazon Lockers and safe exchange zones are available at each MPD District Station. If a package is stolen, report it immediately to MPD by calling 911 or file an online police report: https://mpdc.dc.gov/service/file-police-report-online.



MPD also encouraged residents and visitors to practice the following safety tips:

Park in a well-lit space, and be sure to lock the car, close the windows, and hide shopping bags and gifts in the trunk.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card whenever possible.

When ordering a package to be delivered, track your deliveries, and confirm the delivery has occurred.

Switch your delivery location to your work, or to lockers, such as an Amazon Hub Locker.

Use the Safe Exchange Zones at any MPD District Station when using third-party sellers such as Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, etc.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Call 911 for assistance from MPD if you see or suspect something out of the ordinary.



Mayor Bowser made today’s announcement at Shop Made in DC, a retail initiative with a mission to grow DC’s makers and artists. Shop Made in DC has six DC locations that are home to over 200 makers and nearly 5,000 products, including apothecary, apparel, art, furniture, jewelry, home décor, and stationery.



“To me, small business has always meant community. It's a vote casted for what you want your neighborhood to look like,” said Stacey Price, co-Founder of Shop Made in DC. “These businesses make our city more interesting, more colorful, but also, these are the people that are investing dollars back into the local community with storefronts, jobs, taxes, and donations to programs. We support local year-round, but for many, this is an opportunity to make a continuous choice as to where to spend dollars. Our city is full of talent and easy access to locally-made-stores like Shop Made in DC and holiday markets make it convenient for customers to shop local 7 days a week.”



Additionally, DSLBD has launched its annual #iBuyDC Challenge, a social media campaign to amplify and encourage support for DC's small business community. Residents are encouraged to showcase their local finds by posting their purchases on social media with the hashtag #iBuyDC, inspiring others to shop small and local. More information about the #iBuyDC Challenge is available at dslbd.dc.gov/ibuydc.

“This holiday season, the best way to support our community is by shopping small and buying local,” said Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development. “Campaigns like the #iBuyDC Challenge help to amplify the importance of strengthening the District's economy by intentionally supporting its pillars, which include our small business owners and local businesses.”



