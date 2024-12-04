Triangle Math and Science Academy Unveils New STEAM Lab

TMSA Cary Students working on SmartLab Project Starter Student experimenting with Circuitry Project TMSA Cary Students Active in New SmartLab

State-of-the-art classroom prepares students for high-paying jobs after high school

I am thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art SmartLab at TMSA Cary.” — Superintendent Ben Karaduman

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟎:𝟎𝟎 𝐀𝐌, Triangle Math and Science Academy Elementary Campus (Cary) will celebrate the opening of its new SmartLab, a cutting-edge learning environment dedicated to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) education. This milestone marks a significant step in the school’s commitment to preparing students for careers in an increasingly technology-driven world.

STEAM education has become a national priority, with studies highlighting its critical role in driving innovation and equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st-century workforce. TMSA Cary is embracing this movement by offering students hands-on experiences that go beyond traditional classroom instruction.

Principal Benjamin Cobanli highlighted the transformative impact of the new space, stating, "The SmartLab addition at TMSA Cary is an incredible opportunity for our students to engage in hands-on STEAM learning. This space will spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and help our students develop the skills to become leaders and problem-solvers of tomorrow. Our students will make a difference in the world."

By integrating applied technology into education, the SmartLab at TMSA Cary encourages students to think critically, collaborate effectively, and tackle real-world challenges. The program is designed to foster innovation and a love of discovery, traits essential for success in STEAM fields.

Superintendent Ben Karaduman underscored the broader vision for TMSA Cary students, sharing his excitement for the initiative: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art SmartLab at TMSA Cary," Karaduman said. "This is a groundbreaking milestone in our commitment to STEAM education, empowering students with hands-on, innovative learning experiences that foster creativity, critical thinking, and future-ready skills."

The SmartLab is part of a growing recognition that STEAM careers, which are among the fastest-growing and highest-paying industries, require students to be equipped with both technical knowledge and soft skills like adaptability and problem-solving. TMSA's dedication to fostering these competencies ensures its students will be well-prepared to excel in such roles and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will provide an opportunity for parents, sponsors, board members, and the community to explore the lab and witness its potential to reshape learning at TMSA Cary.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲

Triangle Math and Science Academy Elementary Campus (Cary) is a public charter school in Cary, NC, serving approximately 2,000 students in grades K-12. The school focuses on equipping students for leadership in science and technology through a rigorous academic curriculum and fostering creativity, critical thinking, and character development. For more information, visit www.tmsapcs.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development. Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

