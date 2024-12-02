YourUpdate TV Speaks with The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection About Not Letting Fake Goods Ruin Your Holidays

D S Simon Media conducts nationwide media tour with The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to educate Americans to ‘Shop Smart’ to protect consumers and businesses from counterfeit goods.

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household goods, and even health products means that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

For the past ten years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has alerted consumers and businesses to the risks and economic impact of counterfeit goods. Lending their support to this mission, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has recently enhanced the campaign's reach, underscoring its importance from a law enforcement perspective.

Counterfeit products cost consumers and the global economy over $500 billion dollars a year, and illicit trade of fake goods takes over 300,000 jobs from the market. Ahead of this holiday shopping season, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, businesses, and law enforcement are helping to raise awareness among consumers about the dangers of counterfeit goods and how to avoid falling for scams, and instead “unbox real happiness.”

Families trying to save money AND create new holiday memories want the best deal possible. However, consumers must remain vigilant to ensure they receive authentic products. Cyber criminals often peddle fake goods on sketchy websites in order to steal credit card information or install malware, so consumers should take extra care to prioritize secure payments when shopping online.

For more information about what you can do you can do to can do to shop smart this holiday season, make sure to visit www.USChamber.com/shopsmart

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

