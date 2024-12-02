K. Hovnanian® Homes Launches Groundbreaking New Website

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian® Homes celebrates the launch of their new and improved website, www.khov.com, launched on November 13, 2024.

The brand-new khov.com elevates the experience of home-hunting online, whether a buyer is browsing on mobile, tablet, or desktop. With immersive renderings, scrolling videos, and new interactive features, K. Hovnanian’s signature LOOKS program comes to life more vividly than ever. The designer-curated collection of stunning interiors offers cohesive style and transparent pricing in an easy, stress-free process that users can start on their own time from the comfort of their own home.

With the newly enhanced Design & Price tool, it’s fun and simple to click through various options, develop a gorgeous home interior that reflects a homebuyer’s taste, see how it will look, and understand what it will cost. And with plenty of enlarged images and high-quality videos showcasing beautiful, new-construction homes throughout the site, a homebuyer can picture themselves living in the new space where their options were truly hand-selected.

The improved search functionality helps users better narrow down homes located in different cities, counties, or states in which they’re looking to move, and quickly learn more about what each area offers residents. When prospective buyers are ready to get in touch, it’s easier than ever to get in touch with a K. Hovnanian sales consultant and schedule a tour.

Dive into this immersive new experience and visit khov.com to find a new home sweet home today.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes and Brighton Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

