Matterport Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency and Energy Competency

Certifications underscore Matterport’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions that harness the power of AWS technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency and AWS Energy Competency status within the Health, Safety, Environment category. These two honors recognize Matterport's proven expertise in helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology and providing them with a breadth of software and service offerings that support their unique needs.

“These recognitions from AWS are a testament to the revolutionary impact of our solutions in modernizing industrial operations and promoting sustainability in the built world,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “By working closely with AWS technologies, we not only enhance operational capabilities but also support sustainable and safety-focused practices across industries.”

Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

The Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation recognizes Matterport for its expertise in providing customers professional services and/or software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.

As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Matterport as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

Matterport’s comprehensive suite aligns seamlessly with multiple categories within the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Program. The solutions provided cover extensive ground, including:

Engineering and Design : Matterport advances 3D model creation for physical spaces aiding in comparison with CAD models for enhanced verification and quality control. It enables superior collaboration through interactive 3D models for design reviews and quick decision-making.

: Matterport advances 3D model creation for physical spaces aiding in comparison with CAD models for enhanced verification and quality control. It enables superior collaboration through interactive 3D models for design reviews and quick decision-making. Smart Manufacturing : With Matterport, industries can embrace remote monitoring, improve training and collaboration, enhance productivity, and elevate worker safety. The adoption of digital twins fosters increased visibility that contributes to proactive maintenance, issue identification, and the simulation and optimization of production layouts.

: With Matterport, industries can embrace remote monitoring, improve training and collaboration, enhance productivity, and elevate worker safety. The adoption of digital twins fosters increased visibility that contributes to proactive maintenance, issue identification, and the simulation and optimization of production layouts. Smart Products and Services: The integration of Matterport with AWS IoT TwinMaker consolidates sensor data to enable profound data visualization and analysis, providing actionable insights into product performances and support for troubleshooting and remote maintenance.

The integration of Matterport with AWS IoT TwinMaker consolidates sensor data to enable profound data visualization and analysis, providing actionable insights into product performances and support for troubleshooting and remote maintenance. Enterprise Solutions and Operational Technology: Matterport’s integration with enterprise systems enhances the accessibility and visualization of data, improving collaborative efficiency and operational decision-making processes, coupled with sensor data for extensive operational insights.

"For building owners and factory and facility managers, remote monitoring is important. It’s even better when you can understand the context of what is physically all around the location where an industrial IoT sensor is placed,” said Alexandre Piedade, Incubation Manager at Siemens, a customer of Matterport and AWS. “Is it near a window, a compressor, or any type of machine that could be giving off heat? That context is much more clear and insightful in a digital twin than with a simple 2D dashboard.”

Energy Competency

The AWS Energy Competency designation recognizes that Matterport has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS cloud technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future. The Matterport platform enables advanced energy analytics, helping facility managers to identify areas for improvement and implement strategies that reduce energy consumption.

Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates Matterport as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from project planning, production operations, maintenance and optimization, new energy solutions, and more. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled partners to help accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.

Matterport digital twins empower customers to manage safety and occupational health, and support environmental sustainability by offering virtual tours and inspection of a space without physically traveling to the site. Matterport’s dimensionally accurate digital twins can be leveraged by customers for:

Employee training: Providing a safe and cost-effective way to train employees on complex procedures and environments before they enter a physical space.

Providing a safe and cost-effective way to train employees on complex procedures and environments before they enter a physical space. Remote project management: Facilitating remote design, redesign, and construction planning, often focused on improving site safety and standardization.

Facilitating remote design, redesign, and construction planning, often focused on improving site safety and standardization. Remote monitoring & predictive maintenance: Remotely monitor building systems and equipment and enable predictive maintenance.



By leveraging Matterport, customers experience a multitude of benefits including:

Improve operational efficiency: Identify potential issues early, preventing costly breakdowns and equipment failures, ultimately leading to significant improvements in operational efficiency.

Identify potential issues early, preventing costly breakdowns and equipment failures, ultimately leading to significant improvements in operational efficiency. Reduced carbon footprint: Significantly reducing the need for travel associated with RFPs, site inspections, customer tours, and maintenance activities.

Significantly reducing the need for travel associated with RFPs, site inspections, customer tours, and maintenance activities. Increased safety and occupational health: Equipping employees with virtual training tools to understand their work environments and safety protocols before entering a physical site.



Matterport’s commitment to excellence and innovation has also been recognized through other AWS certifications, including IoT Competency Partner Status for Excellence in Data Acquisition, Management, Analysis, and Device Management in July 2024.

Matterport’s digital twin technology is available for enterprises through private offers in the AWS Marketplace. Purchasing via AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement and vendor management, and allows customers to leverage their committed spend for AWS via an Enterprise Discount Program or Private Pricing Agreement, towards their Matterport licensing. By utilizing the AWS IoT TwinMaker Connector, customers can use Matterport to combine existing data from multiple sources with real-world data to create a fully integrated digital twin. All of this is done in a fraction of the time, and at a fraction of the cost, of traditional means, giving customers unprecedented spatial data insights that help them manage their operations more efficiently than ever before. Learn more about Matterport’s offerings in the AWS Marketplace here .

Matterport will be at AWS re:Invent taking place from December 2–6, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stop by Booth #490 to discover how Matterport's AI-powered digital twin platform can help you reimagine your spaces to enable remote collaboration, reduce expenses, and significantly increase operational efficiency across facilities management, property marketing, architecture, engineering, and construction.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at matterport.com/discover .

