Nonstop Air Service from Detroit Returns to Nassau

Flight will operate weekly on Saturdays connecting Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS)

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Airlines makes it easier than ever to reach The Bahamas with the relaunch of its weekly nonstop service from Detroit to Nassau this winter. Beginning December 21, 2024 and running through April 12, 2025, this seasonal route connects Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS). As the only nonstop flight between these cities, this service provide travelers from the metro Detroit area and the Great Lakes region of the upper Midwest with a seamless connection to The Islands Of The Bahamas.

“This exciting development represents a pivotal moment in our strategy to drive significant growth in visitor arrivals from Detroit and the Great Lakes region. We are positioning ourselves to tap into a highly engaged and lucrative market, ensuring long-term success for our tourism sector,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“As foreign airlift arrivals increase, we will remain steadfast in our effort to bring more visitors and investments to The Bahamas and expand flight and on-the-ground development offerings to satisfy the growing demand in the destination,” he added.

Delta’s announcement underscores the growing momentum in The Bahamas’ tourism sector. Over the last several months, major U.S. carriers have expanded their airlift to the islands, while exciting new properties, resorts, and visitor experiences are projected to debut through 2029.

“The growing demand by visitors to travel to The Bahamas is evident, with new flights and increased airlift such as the relaunch of Delta’s nonstop service from Detroit,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “While we focus on enhancing the visitor experience and elevating the quality of offerings across the destination, we remain resolute in ensuring that each traveller enjoys a seamless and unforgettable experience in The Islands of The Bahamas.”

Delta’s nonstop service from Detroit to Nassau will operate weekly on Saturdays, with a convenient three-hour flight time, strengthening the growing ties between The Bahamas and one of the United States’ key Midwest markets, and positioning the destination for continued growth.

To learn more about The Bahamas or plan a visit, log onto Bahamas.com.

