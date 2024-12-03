Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media Revolutionize Retail with National TV Campaign

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI) and InHealth Media (IHM), led by CEO Mitch Gould, are proud to announce the launch of an innovative national TV campaign that seamlessly connects viewers with leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.com.This groundbreaking initiative integrates product tags directly into America’s top-rated television shows, enabling consumers to make instant purchases through convenient links. By combining the influence of national television with the accessibility of online marketplaces, the campaign offers an unprecedented way for brands to boost sales and visibility across the U.S.“This tagging strategy is about more than just increasing sales; it’s about transforming how brands engage with consumers,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI. “We are leveraging the power of media and online retail synergy to elevate the brands we work with, giving them unparalleled exposure on national television and the world’s largest online marketplace.”The campaign is slated for national syndication in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta, reaching over 1,000 stations and millions of households. This initiative ensures that participating brands achieve maximum exposure and enhanced consumer engagement on a national scale.Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail distribution professional, has over 35 years of industry experience. Known for his forward-thinking strategies, Gould pioneered the placement of premium health and wellness products on Amazon in the early 2000s.“At that time, Amazon was only selling books and electronics,” Gould said. “I placed more than 150 brands in Amazon’s new health and wellness and sports nutrition categories. It’s rewarding to have a role in Amazon’s history.”“I am engaging with manufacturers and brand developers globally,” added Gould. “My day starts with Europe and ends with Asia. I bring my retail distribution expertise to international brands seeking entry into the American market.”Throughout his career, Gould has collaborated with iconic figures, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, and Wayne Gretzky, bringing their branded products to market and securing their retail success.For further details about IHM, please visit www.nutricompany.com . For more information on NPI, please visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.