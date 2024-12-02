All Volunteer Highway Safety Charity Announces New Way to Accept Donations on Giving Tuesday

This was preventable I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! It feels good to support an all-volunteer cause.

Teen driver education highway safety 501c3 charity, can now accept Required minimum distributions (RMDs) as financial support for their programs

"We understand that many individuals may not have the means to make monetary donations but may have RMDs that they are required to take. This new option allows one to support us and make a difference” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burr Ridge, Illinois - On this Giving Tuesday, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a 501c3 charity focused on highway safety and teen driver education, is excited to announce that they can now accept Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) as direct monetary donations. This new option will allow individuals to support AUADD's mission of saving lives and providing victim services through their RMDs.AUADD has been dedicated to promoting highway safety and educating teen drivers for over 21 years, at the high school level. Their efforts have resulted in countless lives saved (over 400,000 teens educated at the high school level since 2003) and families spared from the devastating effects of destructive driving. With their focus on education and victim services, AUADD has become a trusted resource for communities across the country."We are thrilled to be able to offer this new option for donations on Giving Tuesday," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, Founder and President of AUADD. "We understand that many individuals may not have the means to make monetary donations but may have RMDs that they are required to take. This new option allows them to support our cause and make a difference in the fight against destructive driving."AUADD's acceptance of RMDs as direct monetary donations is just one of the many ways they are working to make a positive impact on highway safety. They also work closely with state legislators to advocate for laws and policies that promote safe driving practices. With the support of the community, AUADD hopes to continue their success in saving lives and making our roads safer for everyone.This Giving Tuesday, consider a donation to AUADD through your RMDs and join the fight against destructive driving. Your contribution will help support their efforts in educating teen drivers, providing victim services, and advocating for state legislative actions. Together, we can make a difference and save lives on our roads. For more information on how to donate, please visit http://Auadd.org , or call 844-334-9300.

