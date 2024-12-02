Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Additional Projected Property Tax Increases

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement based on forecasted average increases of nearly 6% in property tax bills:

“One of the greatest issues facing Vermonters is affordability. With an already high tax burden, the last thing Vermonters need is yet another property tax increase. I know many will claim victory, and celebrate this increase being limited to single digits. But the fact is, with this projected increase, Vermonters will have seen a 33% increase in education property taxes in the last three years. This is the result of unsustainable costs, an aging demographic, and smaller workforce.

“I am hopeful legislators will take a moment to reflect on how difficult any increase will be and work with my administration to reduce the tax burden on Vermonters who simply cannot afford more and make changes necessary to achieve long term sustainability. This increase could have been substantially more – and still could be – so I want to thank school administrators and school boards who have made difficult decisions because I know it’s not easy.”

###