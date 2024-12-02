Penn Medicine at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO – Researchers from the Abramson Cancer Center and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will present data on the latest advances in blood cancer and classical hematology research at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from Dec. 7-10 in San Diego, California. Follow us @PennMedicine and @PennMDForum for updates.

Expert Interviews

Experts from Penn Medicine are available to comment on a wide range of hematology-oncology research and care topics during the meeting by video call, telephone, or email. To arrange interviews, please contact Meagan Raeke at Meagan.Raeke@pennmedicine.upenn.edu or 267-693-6224.

News Releases

Key Presentations

Penn Medicine experts will present a variety of new research, including a translational study on improving response to CAR T cell therapy in the Plenary Scientific Session. A second Plenary Session abstract, which will be introduced by Alison Loren, MD, chief of Hematology-Oncology, was co-authored by Selina Luger, MD, a professor of Hematology-Oncology, and focuses on the impact of socioeconomic factors on outcomes and likelihood of transplant for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (Abstract 6). Other oral presentations by Penn Medicine experts include basic science discoveries in sickle cell disease, health services research on insurer denials of cancer medications, long-term follow-up after CAR T cell therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and more.