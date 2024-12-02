Susan A. Savion’s Quoting Matilda Unveils the Life and Legacy of a Pioneering Suffragist

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Susan A. Savion offers an inspiring and insightful biography of a revolutionary yet often overlooked figure in the women’s suffrage movement. Published by PageTurner Press and Media, Quoting Matilda : The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist introduces readers to Matilda Joslyn Gage, an activist, author, and lecturer famously described as “the woman who was ahead of the women who were ahead of their time.”Although Gage played a pivotal role in advocating for women’s rights, Native American rights, and the separation of church and state, her legacy has been overshadowed by her contemporaries, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Gage’s radical views led to her being marginalized and, in many cases, written out of mainstream history.Savion, an experienced educator and author of several teacher resource books, meticulously brings Gage’s remarkable life back into the spotlight. Through a careful curation of Gage’s own words, Quoting Matilda highlights her visionary ideas on freedom, equality, and justice.The book features a collection of Gage’s most powerful quotes, offering readers a glimpse into her progressive and forward-thinking beliefs.Savion’s personal connection to Gage’s story is evident in her thoughtful presentation of each chapter, which begins with a thematic quote guiding readers through Gage’s life and work. Accompanied by historic photographs, the book transports readers into the world Gage sought to transform.Quoting Matilda has garnered high praise from reviewers. Edith Wairimu describes it as “an eye-opening work about Matilda Gage’s contribution to the women’s movement,” in a book review in Readers’ Favorite. K.C. Finn adds, “Susan Savion brings to light a truly incredible woman who was a real force of nature for positive change.”Raised on a farm near Highland, Illinois, Susan A. Savion has spent her life committed to education, writing, and activism. As an active member of Women Transcending Boundaries and various environmental groups, her passion for social justice shines through in her work, making her a fitting custodian of Matilda Joslyn Gage’s legacy.In Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist, Savion urges readers to continue the fight for equality that Gage so passionately championed. As Gage once wrote, “Woman is a glorious possibility, the youngest-born of God’s creatures, the Benjamin of life, the future of the world is hers.”To order a copy of this book, visit www.pageturner.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.