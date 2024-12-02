Former Teenage Sports Star Andrea Jaeger Skips Hollywood to Help Hurricane Victims and Families In Need

Photo provided by Andrea Jaeger

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Holidays are a great time to hear feel-good stories. Former professional tennis player Andrea Jaeger provides heartwarming stories and support year-round. At the age of 16, Andrea Jaeger was the #2 ranked professional tennis player in the world. During her pro tennis training and after she transitioned from pro sports, she lived in the St. Pete, Tampa area, the same area that was recently impacted by hurricanes, causing people to lose their homes and suffer in traumatic ways.Andrea reached out to extend invitations to the local hospital for families with children with cancer, including their medical teams, Ronald McDonald House for families receiving treatment at the hospital, and members of their staff, Fire and Rescue First Responders and their families, children and families from the Boys and Girls Club, and members of their staff, individuals and families in shelters having lost their homes, the Ride Out Team at Lowry Park who stayed behind when the hurricane hit, risking their lives to help care for animals and additional families also impacted by the hurricanes. This is a special story that should be told and shared. Here it is, in Andrea’s own words, that she shared when reaching out to the families."Hello! I am honored to meet you and your family.How our visit and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Movie came to be in the St. Petersburg/Tampa area together:I lived in the St. Pete/Tampa area for several years when I played professional tennis. I was pretty good at tennis and became the #2 ranked player in the world by the age of 16. Grateful to God for the opportunities to play tennis and travel for tournaments I decided to give all my pro tennis earnings to help children with cancer and families in need.Next year will be my foundation’s 40th year. A few weeks ago the Hollywood Production Company, Lionsgate, and the Chosen series creator, writer and director, Dallas Jenkins, invited me to their November 2nd Hollywood Premier of their new family and faith film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Hollywood, California.Even though I have never been to a Hollywood movie premier, it sounded super exciting, especially with Dallas and his family being there and Lionsgate team members too. I asked instead of my accepting their prestigious Hollywood Premier invitation if they can gift a free movie premier screening in St Pete, Florida the same weekend as their Hollywood Premier. I explained how hard hit the St Pete/ Tampa area was affected by the hurricanes and the movie premier screening could help lift the spirits of children, families and individuals in the St Pete/Tampa community.I further shared I would travel to St Pete, (a 7 hour drive from my Santa Rosa Beach, FL location), invite children, families and individuals from the hurricane impacted area of St. Pete/Tampa, I would provide popcorn, drinks etc and I would put together with love, one special care package gift bag for each family/party attending the movie screening to help lift their spirits.A miracle - they agreed! :) I received the official green light on Friday October 25th and ever since I have been excitedly planning our visit for your benefit and enjoyment. It is an honor to be with you and share with you all Dallas’ and Lionsgate’s special November 2nd screening at the Sundial 12 Movie Theatre and my Little Star Foundation care gift bags with every gift item selected and packaged with love. Your Little Star Foundation gift care package also includes a financial assistance gift check for each family/party group invited.Blessings, love and hugs to amazing you, your family/guests and the St Pete/Tampa community,Andrea Jaeger"Andrea found a red carpet and tablecloth and made sure every gift care package would be in a bright and colorful holiday bag. She personally purchased the holiday bags, ensuring each one was filled with thoughtful and uplifting items. Inside were brand new decorative pillowcases made by a mom of a child with cancer Andrea had helped decades ago. Each pillowcase came with these caring words, “ The special information on the brand-new heart made pillowcase is:The Mom that makes these special designed pillowcases gets the materials from JoaAnnes fabrics and Hobby Lobby and makes sure they are machine washed using fragrance free and dye free detergent and no dryer sheets. The reason she started making the pillowcases for other kids to enjoy is when her son was little, he spent a lot of time in the hospital fighting cancer, we helped him and his family and the Mom started making pillowcases because her son and other children loved the cool designs. The boy grew up, got married and has a child of his own and his Mom still loves making cool designs pillowcases. As a thank you to us and because kids love them the Mom kindly makes and donates her special designed pillowcases for us to give to boys and girls for free. Each pillowcase is made with love.”Also included in the gift bags with the financial assistance, new pillowcases were toys, heart mug, Little Star Foundation 2025 Wall Calendar, Little Star Foundation Little Star Light workbook, multiple original art stamped postcards and other art work items created by Little Star Foundation Program Coordinator Adriana Solarova and more daily supportive and festive items.The event was a big success. Dallas Jenkins and Lionsgate’s family friendly lift your spirits faith filled film was loved, tears of joy flowed before, during and after the film. After everyone had left the movie theatre Andrea finished cleaning up the area she set up with the red carpet, banner and table. During that time one of the movie theatre staff came over. The team working at the Movie Theatre had printed a picture of Andrea from her pro tennis days, handed it to Andrea and said, “We have a wall in our office where we put up things we like. Would you sign this picture so we can put you up on our wall?” Andrea thought immediately how special God works. She has had a wall of life ever since a kid, and for the 39 years of her children’s foundation work. Smiling, Andrea signed the picture and thanked the team and God again for making such a wonderfully inspiring and important event come together and be successful. She also promised to continue letting everyone she could know about Dallas Jenkins and Lionsgate fun faith filled movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.Support and find out more information about Andrea Jaeger and Little Star Foundation at www.littlestar.org

