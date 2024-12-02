927th ARW drives innovation for agile combat employment

Fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and effective communication is a strategically aligned priority within the 927th Air Refueling Wing alongside training and sustaining combat ready warfighters and caring for Airmen and their families.

This priority serves to bolster readiness and equip Citizen Airmen with the tools to take care of both themselves and their families as well as the aging fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. Through Total Force Integration with MacDill Air Force Base’s Innovation and Improvement Office, known as Bolt Cell, reservists are creating and executing ideas, transforming operations to greater meet the challenges posed by Great Power Competition.

“Our Airmen have great ideas and it’s our responsibility to help them see it through to a reality that benefits them and their wingmen across the organization,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Meredith Seeley, 927th Wing Process Manager & Innovation Consultant. “Together, we have created a culture of action - A place where things get done and get done fast!”

From the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron comes a fresh take on mission planning that does away with pen and paper, bringing improved tools and data-driven insights to one central platform for aircrew. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Swee, 63rd ARS commander, led the effort within the Squadron to develop the idea, coordinate funding for and ultimately put into use a fully modern, customizable electronic mission planning table.



“The first was the acquisition and initial set-up stage,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sean Brown, 63rd ARS executive officer. “Step two will involve coding to integrate flight mission planning maps/software that will allow aircrews to visualize each phase of their mission on a table. The final step will involve more software development to allow for augmented reality of the aircraft and terrain in 3D that will further enhance situational awareness of the battle space for mission planning. We are currently between steps 1 and 2.”

For the 63rd ARS, seeing the innovation process fully through means the team is crowd-sourcing ways this new technology can benefit the other Squadrons within the 927th ARW. It doesn’t stop there - the innovation efforts also expand to partnerships with the community. A proposed adaptation to the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, being driven by the 63rd ARS and the Bolt Cell, brings University of South Florida engineers into the fold to develop a launch tube delivery system. This system would open the door for increased defensive capabilities and other customizations depending on evolving mission requirements.

Similarly, a further adaptation driven by the innovation team takes the KC-135 Stratotanker, an aircraft purpose built for aerial refueling and expands its capabilities in the realm of aeromedical evacuation. The design of a patient litter lift crane system bolsters utility in Agile Combat Employment (ACE,) allowing for efficient and safe transport of the critically wounded in evolving, challenged and austere environments

Processes and procedures are streamlined by the innovation team’s efforts as well. The 927th ARW trains team members on the Microsoft Power BI software suite, allowing for the creation and evolution of a unified platform for enlisted and officer performance briefs, awards and government travel card data. These skills allow professionals within the wing to bring together information to present insights and trends to leaders and drive efficiency and accuracy throughout varied processes, not only meeting deadlines but enabling rapid decision-making.

The 927th ARW is also blazing a trail in aircraft maintenance innovation. A key effort includes selection to test and develop operational uses for additive manufacturing, resulting in seamless integration of an Essentium 3D printer for use across the total force.

On the software side of maintenance, Senior Master Sgt. Eric Marcarian, 927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Gold AMU superintendent is leading the charge by developing an application to potentially serve as a virtual expediter between aircraft maintenance personnel. The Flightline Aircraft Status Tool (FAST) is currently in the quarterfinals of the Air Force Spark Tank competition, and if selected, could support the delivery of information where it’s needed, instantly.

“This is an attempt to improve our flight operations by bringing my outside data analytics and software experience to address my internal observations,” said Marcarian.

The FAST app could communicate schedule changes and events in real-time, update repair status of aircraft to maintenance leaders and request teams and equipment without having to go through radio transmissions, whiteboards, and phone calls, placing all the information in one location for command and control.

By putting innovation on the forefront across the entire wing, individual squadrons aren’t operating in silos, unaware of how the others are solving challenges. This culture enables what may be a solution for a team of pilots to adapt to a team of security forces defenders planning installation security or aerospace medicine professionals conducting training and forecasting the logistics for a bold new exercise before they put the boots on ground.

Further pushing the envelope with ACE, Citizen Airmen are finding ways to operate alongside technology to enhance their ability to carry out complex missions with little support. Autonomous robot dog demonstrations showcased future security augmentation at numerous events, sparking conversations about the utility of these assets in current missions and beyond.

Transforming for the future is a key priority for the Air Force Reserve and the culture of innovation and process improvement within the 927th ARW positions the total force on MacDill Air Force Base to adapt and thrive in the era of Great Power Competition.