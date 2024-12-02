BCM's Board of Advisors adds nine new members

Content

Baylor College of Medicine welcomed nine new members to its Board of Advisors. The Board of Advisors, a non-fiduciary appointed group, works closely with the College’s Board of Trustees to provide counsel and support for advancing the strategic needs and mission of the College.

Today, the following business and community leaders were appointed to the Board of Advisors. These individuals are committed to Baylor’s mission to create knowledge and apply science and discoveries to further education, healthcare and community service locally and globally.

John Damonti, of New York, is the recently retired president of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation as well as the retired vice president of patient assistance and global corporate philanthropy at Bristol Myers Squibb Co., a global biopharmaceutical company.

Carlos de Aldecoa, Jr., of Houston, is president and CEO of Cadeco Industries and Gulf Coast Distillers, one of the largest coffee and spirit producers in Texas.

Bradley Freels, of Houston, is the chairman and CEO of Midway Holdings, LP., the holding company for an integrated group of real estate and investment-related companies.

José Ivo, of Houston, retired senior vice president and partner of Bechtel Group, Inc., is the Honorary Consul of Portugal for Texas and Oklahoma, fostering diplomatic and cultural ties between Portugal and the local communities.

Charles Lawrence, Jr., of Houston, is the president of L3 Partners, LLC, a diversified family holding company. In this role, he provides strategic leadership and management of the company’s operations, investments, real estate and ranching.

Mike Loya, of Houston, is the former president of Vitol, Inc., one of the world’s largest oil trading companies, and is currently the co-owner of the Houston SaberCats, a professional rugby team.

Gina Luna, of Houston, is a managing partner of Houston-based Genesis Park, a private debt and equity investment firm, a founding partner of GP Capital Partners and previous managing director and regional chair for JPMorgan Chase.

Deviyani Misra-Godwin, of Houston, is a director at SCF Partners, a private equity firm specializing in Energy products, services and technology.

Fred Seigel, of Boston, is the president and chief executive officer of Beacon Capital Partners and previously was managing director of Latona Associates Inc. and president and director of Energy Capital Partners, a company he founded.

“I look forward to working with the newest members of the Board of Advisors to Baylor College of Medicine,” said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor. “Their experience, perspectives and leadership will help guide the College as we continue to advance medical education, research and healthcare innovation around the world.”

Baylor Trustees Melanie Gray and Fred Lummis serve as co-chairs of the Board of Advisors and as members of the Board’s Executive Committee, along with newly appointed co-chair Lisa Bordelon. Other Executive Committee members include Baylor Trustees David Baldwin, Christopher Sarofim, Marc Shapiro, Chuck Watson and Dr. Norbert Bischofberger.