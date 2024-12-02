Barbara Tieken’s Bull Vaulter Revives the Ancient World of Crete and Santorini in a Mythical Tale of Courage and Love

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Tieken , a distinguished poet, essayist, and former mayor of New Braunfels, Texas, presents Bull Vaulter : Alena of the Isle of Green, a compelling historical fiction novel with elements of mythology. Published by PageTurner Press and Media, this book transports readers to the ancient world of Crete and Santorini, where a peaceful, goddess-worshiping culture once flourished.Set in 2100 BCE, the novel follows Alena, a renowned bull vaulter from the Isle of Green (Keft—ancient Crete), whose life irrevocably altered when a brutal attack by warrior horsemen results in her and her beloved, Dorion, being captured. As Alena recovers from her injuries, she is drawn toward a new destiny guided by the goddess. Along the way, she meets Jahal, a young Kurgan warrior with his own secrets, forcing her to choose between her love for Dorion and her growing connection to both Jahal and the goddess.Drawing inspiration from the works of Dr. Marija Gimbutas and archaeological discoveries at Akrotiri, Tieken’s meticulous research brings ancient Crete and Santorini to life with vivid detail and rich imagery. Her eloquent and flowing writing style adds a lyrical, almost poetic quality to the narrative. Tieken’s ability to portray the strength and resilience of women in a patriarchal society will captivate readers.Bull Vaulter has garnered excellent reviews from critics and readers alike. Grant Leishman, a reviewer on Readers’ Favorite, described it as “a superb story of its time,” commending Tieken for creating “a wonderfully evocative environment where women are revered, valued, and, most importantly, acknowledged as equals.” Paul Zietsman echoed these sentiments, finding the plot “extremely well crafted” and praising Tieken’s ability to keep readers “in constant wonder and suspense.”Bull Vaulter: Alena of the Isle of Green is a thrilling historical novel that grips readers at every turn of the page. Tieken’s captivating storytelling and immersive descriptions transport readers to a long-lost world, leaving them with a deeper appreciation for the ancient cultures of Crete and Santorini. To order a copy, visit www.pageturner.us

