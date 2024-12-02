SunFed Cucumbers Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, December 2 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that SunFed Produce is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled "SunFed." The company is also recalling their whole cucumbers in a generic white box or black plastic crate with the grower's name: "Agrotato, S.A. de C.V." (photos attached)

The recalled cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024 and November 26, 2024, and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

SunFed initiated this recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12, 2024 and November 15, 2024. SunFed is contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

These products should not be consumed. They should be discarded.