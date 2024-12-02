Equity And Inclusion Academy Expands Participation As City Of Boston Hosts Annual Summit

The City of Boston's Equity and Inclusion (E&I) Academy is excited to announce the upcoming E&I Summit, a day dedicated to deepening the City’s commitment to equity and inclusion.

This event, taking place on Monday, December 2nd at Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, will bring together current Academy participants, alumni, and City employees - all members of Boston’s workforce - for a dynamic program aimed at strengthening connections, fostering learning, and strategizing on how to put equity into practice.

The Summit will feature a panel on Equity in Practice, with City leaders including Chief Solis Cervera, Chief Massó, Chief Dillon, Brenda Hernandez, and Luis Frias discussing how they apply equity in their work.

Launched as a pilot program last year, the E&I Academy began with 44 participants committed to advancing equity in their work. In just its second year, 76 individuals successfully completed the E&I Academy learning series—now a remarkable total of 120 City of Boston staff showing their commitment to equity—demonstrating the growing enthusiasm and dedication to making the City of Boston a City for Everyone.

Key highlights include:

Interactive Breakout Sessions focused on accessibility, conflict transformation, and sustaining equity work with joy and mindfulness.

Equity in Practice Panel Discussion featuring City leaders sharing strategies for advancing equity across Boston.

Graduation Ceremony to build community and celebrate the newest E&I Ambassadors.

The E&I Summit illustrates Boston’s ongoing commitment to foster a culture of belonging, build trust across differences, and empower City employees to lead with equity in their work.

The Summit is part of the E&I Academy’s broader learning series, which equips City employees with tools to address systemic inequities through these foundational workshops:

Equity and Inclusion: Laying the Foundation and Calls to Action – Equity & Inclusion Cabinet

Social Determinants of Health with a Racial Equity Lens – Boston Public Health Commission

Beyond Pride – Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement

Boston, Em↑powered By Immigrants – Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

Disability 101 – Boston's Disabilities Commission

Better With Age: Creating an Age-Friendly City – Age Strong Commission

This initiative, the E&I Academy, provides an opportunity for staff to understand the different ways that we can do better by our residents. People learn history and best practices that help inform their day to day operations in the job,” said Chief Mariangely Solis Cervera.

ABOUT THE E&I ACADEMY

The Equity and Inclusion Academy, part of the City of Boston's Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, is designed to equip City employees with the knowledge, skills, and strategies to foster an inclusive, equitable environment across all sectors of city government.

For more information, visit boston.gov/equity