The Old Dutch Cupboard Explains the Benefits of Chicken for a Balanced Diet

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicken has long been a staple in kitchens around the world due to its high protein content, affordability, and culinary flexibility. Now, The Old Dutch Cupboard encourages families to make chicken a key part of their nutritional routine, thanks to its unique health benefits and sustainable sourcing.Chicken provides an impressive array of nutrients. A standard 3.5-ounce serving of chicken breast offers 31 grams of protein with just 165 calories, making it an ideal choice for those focused on muscle building, weight management, or simply maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In addition to its rich protein content, chicken contains essential B vitamins, particularly B6 and B12, which support brain function and boost energy levels.Chicken is also low in saturated fat, which supports heart health, and is rich in minerals such as selenium, phosphorus, and zinc. These elements contribute to a robust immune system, strong bones, and enhanced skin health. Additionally, tryptophan, an amino acid in chicken, aids in mood regulation and better sleep, rounding out its benefits as an essential dietary component.One of chicken’s greatest assets is its adaptability in the kitchen. Its mild flavor and compatibility with various cooking methods make it easy to incorporate into a wide range of dishes, from grilled chicken cutlets to hearty stews. The Old Dutch Cupboard stocks high-quality chicken sourced from Bell & Evans in Telford, PA , offering customers premium cuts for their culinary endeavors. This flexibility makes it easier for families to maintain a balanced diet without meal monotony.The Old Dutch Cupboard emphasizes responsible and sustainable sourcing by partnering with local farmers who prioritize humane and eco-friendly practices. Bell & Evans chickens are raised without antibiotics or hormones, providing consumers with a clean, natural protein source. This commitment to sustainability not only benefits customers but also supports local agriculture and responsible farming practices.To ensure safety and preserve quality, The Old Dutch Cupboard recommends storing fresh chicken at 40°F or below and consuming it within two to three days of purchase. When cooking, an internal temperature of 165°F is advised for safe consumption. These guidelines help families maximize their chicken’s benefits and enjoy it safely in every meal. To learn more or to purchase Bell & Evans in Telford, PA, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/ About The Old Dutch CupboardAs part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.For more information about this store or its products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/

