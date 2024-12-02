Discover the AGC (AGC Project) Listing on XT

VICTORIA MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that AGC (AGC Project) has been listed on XT Exchange! The AGC/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (WEB 3.0).





About AGC (AIDAPPS Group Cryptocurrency)

The AGC token is the cornerstone of the AGC Project, a pioneering initiative blending distributed cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to develop innovative SaaS software platforms. These platforms, including DCS (a data analysis and development platform), DePlay (an AI data-sharing platform), Pet Care Lab (a healthcare platform for pets), and Metaglobe (a real estate investment platform using NFTs), leverage AGC as a swappable utility token across all applications, creating a seamless ecosystem for users.

As AGC continues to expand its suite of platforms, its listing on XT Exchange marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the token’s utility and accessibility within the rapidly evolving Web 3.0 space. XT Exchange’s support for cutting-edge projects like AGC demonstrates its commitment to empowering blockchain-driven ecosystems and delivering an exceptional trading experience for its users.

Website: https://agc.kr/

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB1f301DE1Faf36631521d2993A829cac656458e2

Whitepaper: https://agc.kr/static/media/230308%20%5BAIDAPPS%5D%20AGC%20Whitepaper_v1.3(EN).fb1a839150110d519e66.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

