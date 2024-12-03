The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Size Is Projected To Reach $2.51 Billion In 2028 At A Rate CAGR Of 15.1%

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The hindered amine light stabilizers (hals) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers HALS Global Market is expected to grow steadily, thanks to advancements in plastic packaging, protective coating, and the construction industry. This growth will be fueled by a combination of factors including increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace sectors, stringent regulatory compliance, and rapid expansion in sustainable materials. An exciting time to be involved in the HALS industry!

What Is The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers HALS Market Size 2024 And Growth Rate?

The hindered amine light stabilizers hals market size has been on a rapid upward trajectory in recent years. From a robust $1.24 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach a value of $1.43 billion in 2024. This growth signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.1%. The surge in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for UV radiation protection, greater stabilization of polymers, and a swell in the automotive industry. Further stimulating this growth is the increasing demand for coatings and paints, coupled with a rise in plastic packaging. And given the recent trends, the market is only expected to grow further.

Get A Free Sample Report For In-Depth Insights: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5168&type=smp

How Is The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers HALS Market Set To Grow In The Forecast Period?

The hindered amine light stabilizers hals market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to reach $2.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. This anticipated growth is rooted in the increasing demand for green and sustainable materials alongside a rising requirement from the packaging industry. Stringent regulations and compliance, the rise of automotive electrification, and increasing demand from the aerospace and defense sector stand as strong pillars supporting this growth. Trends for the forecasted period indicate an increasing demand for UV protection in polymers, improved weathering resistance, antioxidant combinations, and evolving HALS chemistry.

Purchase The Full Report At A Discounted Price: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hindered-amine-light-stabilizers-hals-global-market-report

What Is Fueling the Demand for HALS Market?

An interesting factor driving the growth of the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers market is the expanding construction industry. The construction realm encompasses various sectors, including mining, quarrying, forestry, infrastructure and building constructions, product manufacturing and supply, and service and disposal. Plastics infused with light stabilizers and UV absorbers are capable of enduring challenging building and construction conditions. This capacity notably aids specialists in overcoming market challenges. Notably, in 2020, the US construction industry accounted for $2600.94 billion and is expected to grow to $3486.93 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. Consequently, the growth demand from the construction industry acts as a significant driver of the hindered amine light stabilizers market.

Who Are The Key Players in the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers HALS Market?

The market boasts of numerous major players, furthering its reach and capabilities. Some of these dominant companies include ADEKA Corporation, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Chitec Technology Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, Rianlon Corporation, SABO S.p.A, Solvay SA, SUNSHOW Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., UNIQCHEM GmbH, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Lycus Ltd., Mayzo Inc., and many more.

What Are The Exciting Trends in the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market?

Production facility expansion is emerging as a significant trend redefining the HALS market. Major companies are increasingly focusing on such expansions to pump up their capacity to accommodate the burgeoning demand from emerging markets. For instance, Clariant, a Swiss specialty chemical company, began a new, world-class process and light stabilizer production facility, including hindered amine light stabilizer production, in April 2021.

How Is The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Segmented?

The HALS market, as covered in this report, is segmented primarily by type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric, while the application-based segmentation includes Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, alongside other applications. With respect to the end-use industry, the categorization falls into Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, and other end user industries.

What Region Is Leading The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market?

Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region in the HALS market in 2023. Expectedly, the region is likely to retain the fastest-growing region title in the forecast period. The markets covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidepressant-global-market-report

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.