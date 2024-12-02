Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes strategic visioning workshop, 29 Nov

In a pivotal moment for local governance collaboration, the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) today, 29 November 2024, convened a critical strategic visioning workshop. Bringing together provincial departments, public entities, and key institutions, the session marked a critical step toward reshaping the sector’s future.

The gathering was impressive in scope. Key stakeholders in attendance included the Minister and Deputy Ministers, leadership from the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), and senior officials. Together, they delved deep into the pressing challenges facing local government today, addressing service delivery issues across all three spheres. A spotlight was also placed on the crucial role of traditional leaders in driving economic development.

Setting the tone for the day, the Minister charted a bold strategic course for CoGTA. Anchored by the 7th administration’s guiding principle: “Every Municipality Must Work” – the workshop’s primary objective was to foster a spirit of review, reflection, and collaborative planning. The Minister’s message was clear: “We cannot speak of coordination when we, as a sector, continue to work in silos. We need to lead by example.”

He reinforced the need for unity, stating, “The sector must join hands—Parliament, government departments, municipalities, traditional leaders, civil society, and every citizen—ensuring collective efforts in achieving sustainable development.”

More than a policy meeting, the workshop provided a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, in-depth analysis, and future-oriented planning. By bringing together a diverse array of experts and practitioners, the session underscored the power of cooperative governance. It aimed to solidify a shared understanding of sector priorities aligned with the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 and the 2024–2029 Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP).

As the sector looks toward realising the ambitious goals of the NDP, the Minister emphasised the importance of institutional strength, agility, and responsiveness. CoGTA, he noted, must not only adapt to an ever-changing environment but also deliver a high-impact transformation that improves the lives of communities nationwide.

The message was resolute: together, through strategic foresight and unified action, the future of local governance can – and must – be one of resilience and progress.

