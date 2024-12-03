VertexOne Appoints Carlos Pullum as Company’s First Chief Commercial Officer

Carlos Pulum, VertexOne CCO

12-year VertexOne veteran takes on the role of CCO to lead commercial strategy and support growth during a key phase of transformation.

Pullum's appointment reflects our dedication to streamlining operations and providing a consistent commercial experience for our clients & partners through a tremendous stage of growth for the company” — Andrew Jornod, VertexOne CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today the appointment of Carlos Pullum as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer, where he’ll lead and oversee the development and execution of VertexOne’s comprehensive commercial strategy.

The move marks the latest in a recent series of similar strategic changes for VertexOne as the company continues to ensure it is positioned to drive innovation, streamline operations, and support revenue growth. As CCO, Pullum will play a pivotal role in supporting all commercial operations by bringing consistency that allows the organization to optimize its purchasing, contracting and sales processes.

"With his extensive experience and proven track record in scaling commercial operations and delivering sustainable growth, through sales operations and pipeline adherence, Carlos is the ideal leader to guide VertexOne's commercial operations strategy during this exciting period of transformation," VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod said. "His appointment reflects our dedication to streamlining operations and providing a consistent commercial experience for our clients and partners through a tremendous stage of growth for the company.”

Pullum brings a rich history to the role, with over three decades of deep industry experience driving transformational change and operational excellence in contract negotiations, procurement and client relations.

He has been an integral part of VertexOne for more than a dozen years, first serving as Director of Procurement before being promoted to Vice President of Commercial Operations, where he successfully spearheaded strategic initiatives that brought consistency in processes, technology, and experience. He currently is leading the teams for all contracting, renewals, and sales operations for the business today, along with leading the M&A diligence and execution for VertexOne.

"I’m truly excited to step into this new role at VertexOne, a company I’ve been proud to call home for over a decade," Pullum said. "I’ve had the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented team, and I’m looking forward to building on that momentum as we expand into new markets and find innovative ways to help our clients succeed. It’s an honor to be part of this journey, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next."

For more information about VertexOne and its suite of cloud software solutions, visit: vertexone.net/solutions/enhanced-saas-service



# # #

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.