Prodege’s Quality Audience Powers Market Research Platform Pollfish

Addition of 6,979 New Behavioral Targeting Criteria Improves Audience Quality

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege (the “Company”), a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs such as Swagbucks and InboxDollars , today announced a series of enhancements and new services available through Pollfish, the Company’s survey platform, delivering real-time responses from millions of verified consumers globally.

Pollfish customers will now benefit from enhanced granularity during the audience recruitment process by accessing 6,979 unique, validated behaviors – made possible through Prodege’s proprietary panels and loyalty program members. Targeting criteria can be drilled down into subcategories as specific as a particular website, brand, shopping experience, or location; the full list of 6,979 behavioral targeting criteria can be viewed here: 2024 Audience Upgrade . With the ability to combine behaviors and sentiment, Pollfish enables customers to reach their ideal audience and gain unprecedented insight into the “why” behind every consumer purchase decision.

“By leveraging Prodege's proprietary first-party panel, extensive audience reach, and innovative technology we are enabling Pollfish users to make smarter, faster decisions,” stated Mendy Orimland, CRO, Prodege.

Pollfish supports the needs of modern researchers by offering a user-friendly and powerful global survey platform for end-to-end research – from survey creation to lightning-fast insights. Together, Prodege and Pollfish have made strides in innovation, leveraging new technologies to improve respondent access, quality, and speed of response. These efforts have not only driven growth for the business, but have also provided customers with an exceptional, differentiated service.

Additional Prodege services are now a click away for users when logged into the Pollfish platform, providing access to the whole suite of Prodege market research services, including:

Ability to quickly program a survey, ensuring accuracy and efficiency, and translate surveys and open-ended responses into more than 50 languages by a team of native speakers.

Access to engaged participants for online qualitative research, focus groups, In-Home Usage Tests (IHUTS) or In-Depth Interviews (IDIs), ensuring the right audience is recruited for valuable insights, improving research reliability.

Connection with a team of experts that can design and optimize questionnaires, set up quotas and streamline and manage fieldwork to ensure users are reaching their target audience, reducing potential biases and sampling errors in order to achieve better data quality.

Opportunity to collaborate with Prodege Insights Experts to generate topline reports with key survey findings, and essential trends, simplifying data-driven decision making.

Capability to create custom, branded dashboards, data tables, charts and graphs using Prodege’s innovative Insights Builder tool.



“The enhanced Pollfish platform now allows market researchers to go much deeper, connecting to real consumers using ultra-specific behavioral targeting criteria. This is all now possible thanks to Prodege’s unique blend of owned and operated publishers, helping users achieve granularity by tapping into a more reliable and representative data source,” stated Troy Harrington, Head of Marketing, Pollfish.

The Prodege proprietary panels are Swagbucks, InboxDollars, MyPoints, and Upromise. Each panel has a unique profile given they cater to real individuals with unique interests and because the Company’s recruiting methods and incentives differ for each, producing a more authentic and representative audience. Validated behaviors are collected – with member consent and in accordance with privacy laws – using app and web browsing data, supermarket receipts (submitted by members), and verified online purchases.

“We acquired Pollfish as part of our mission to ensure our customers have access to cost-effective and intuitive research solutions, allowing researchers to unearth actionable consumer insights and make decisions quickly at scale. This advancement is just the beginning of more to come,” stated Chuck Davis, CEO & Chairman, Prodege.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach and grow their customer base through performance marketing campaigns and customer feedback. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions while loyalty programs cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and earning opportunities that create even greater engagement and enriching experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

