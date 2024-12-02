Alectra Utilities invites customer feedback on future electricity grid planning

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities is encouraging customers to participate in its Customer Engagement Survey to help shape the future of energy delivery and guide its long-term investment plan. The survey feedback will inform Alectra’s rate-rebasing application for 2027–2031, which is required by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to establish distribution rates that support ongoing reliability and resiliency in the communities Alectra serves.

“As we prepare for the future, our focus remains on planning for growth,” said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. “Through this survey, we are asking for customers’ input to ensure our plans align with their needs and priorities as we address the challenges of a shifting energy landscape.”

In line with increasing energy demands driven by community growth, electrification of heating and vehicles, and the impact of more extreme weather on electricity grids, Alectra is seeking customer perspectives on a range of topics, including:

Priorities for infrastructure renewal to enhance service reliability and resilience.

Expectations around power outage restoration amid extreme weather events.

Interest in leading technologies, such as Alectra’s cable rejuvenation and replacements, advanced metering upgrades, automatic switches and other smart grid features.



Alectra’s rate-rebasing application will be filed with the OEB. The OEB will adjudicate the plan in a transparent public process. This comprehensive filing will outline Alectra’s proposed capital and operating expenses and subsequent electricity rate changes for the 2027–2031 period. Any adjustment to electricity rates is subject to OEB approval.

Each residential and small business customer completing the survey will be entered into a draw for one of 10 chances to win $1,500 in free electricity, applied as a credit directly to their account. Large business customers have one of 3 chances to win a team breakfast or lunch valued at $500. To participate, customers can access the rate survey via AlectraUtilities.com/Survey.

Alectra Utilities is committed to investing in the electricity grid across all 17 communities it serves to support growth and to continue to provide safe and reliable service. Learn more about our commitment to reliability at alectrautilities.com/improving-reliability.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately 3 million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13d204b8-ffd9-49a9-8c7e-f67c47e4d51b

Capital Projects in Alectra Service Territory Alectra Utilities invites customer feedback on future electricity grid planning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.