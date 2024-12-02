Soar Brings Back The Canna Czar

LEGACY-INSPIRED TWAX BLUNT FOR CONSUMERS SEEKING QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) and a leading global cannabis operation with top-performing brands, announces the launch of The Canna Czar presented by Soar. This twax blunt honours the artistry of the legacy Canna Czar through its recreation for today’s consumer.

The Canna Czar is a 2.1g specialty twax blunt. The layered infused blunt is handmade with a golden shatter snake encased in freshly ground flower, coated with pure THC distillate, and finished with a premium chilled kief crust. Its unique construction, premium ingredients, and handcrafted process align with Soar’s tastemaker method, which emphasizes innovation and quality.

“Without OG products like The Canna Czar, the industry would not be what it is today. As a large-scale, high-quality operator, we see it as our quality-driven obligation to honour our legacy roots and bring back products of true pioneers that made an impact pre-legalization,” says Orville Bovenschen, President of Pure Sunfarms. “When people say to never meet your heroes… in this case, I’m so happy I did. This is one of the best products I’ve ever seen.”

The infused pre-roll category continues to see rapid growth across Canada.1 Building on the success of Soar's 1g premium infused blunts, The Canna Czar was developed to meet a rising demand for differentiated infused offerings that go beyond what is available in market currently. The Canna Czar is a premium infused product for consumers looking for an elevated experience.

In developing this product, Soar collaborated closely with Carolyn Cudmore, the original creator of The Canna Czar, to ensure the final product remains authentic to its roots while offering a luxury experience for today’s consumers.

“The Canna Czar is a throwback to the legacy days, when every joint or blunt was a work of art,” said Carolyn. “I spent years handcrafting and perfecting the recipe to create a multi-dimensional, layered experience—and now, in partnership with this incredible team, I have the privilege of bringing the art of twaxing into today’s market, and The Canna Czar to even more Canadians. Gather your friends, you’ll want to share."

The Canna Czar presented by Soar is available online and at select retailers in BC and will be rolling out in Ontario in the months ahead.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality B.C. grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the-art greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

