Rockford Mutual Announces Plans to Expand into Michigan to Enhance Risk Diversification and Growth

Rockford, Illinois, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the state of Michigan for Commercial Lines products in 2025. This decision is part of the company's ongoing efforts to diversify its portfolio and spread risk across different markets in the Midwest.

Michigan, with its dynamic business environment and robust economic landscape, presents a compelling opportunity for RMIC to offer its commercial insurance products to a new customer base. When entering this market, RMIC aims to leverage strong ties with local independent insurance agents who are familiar with the commercial business terrain in Michigan. Together, businesses will have access to the insurance products and services they need to manage risk effectively.

"We are thrilled to bring our services to Michigan," said Rob Jacobson, President & CEO of RMIC. "This expansion not only aligns with our long-term growth strategy but also signifies our commitment to investing in the financial stability of Rockford Mutual, something our independent agents, their policyholders, our associates, and our Farm Mutual Partners can depend on.”

As part of this expansion, RMIC and its marketing team are focused initially on identifying agencies in the Southwest region of Michigan that can achieve profitable growth with Commercial Lines insurance products. For more information about selling Rockford Mutual products, please visit www.rockfordmutual.com/become-an-agent, or call us at (815) 489-3275.

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896, writing primarily automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

